Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Anti-Government Protests Resume

At least six people killed, and 55 more were wounded in the latest violence:

Large groups of demonstrators gathered in Baghdad, Babil, Basra, Nasariya, Wasit, and elsewhere to mark the first anniversary of last year’s deadly protests. Hundreds were killed in those previous demonstrations.

The demonstrators feel that little progress has been made since earlier protests brought down Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s government. Among their many needs are access to jobs, elimination of government corruption, and incompetence in delivering services and clean water.

In Baghdad, protests turned violent. At least 33 civilians and 11 security personnel were injured. The 11 security members were wounded when a grenade was thrown at them at Republic Bridge. Some reports reverse the number of casualties between civilians and security. In any case, tear gas was used and likely sickened a large number of people.

In Babil province, five demonstrators were sickened by tear gas.

Two militiamen were killed in a roadside blast in Hamrin.

In Mukhisa, a policeman was killed, and another was wounded in an ISIS attack.

Gunmen killed a civilian in Abu Saida.

Near Tawakkul, a bomb wounded an officer and a soldier.

A policeman was wounded during an attack in Hawija.

A sniper wounded a soldier in Adhaim.

Mortars wounded a woman in Mansouriya.

In Abbara, two militants were killed.