Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Number of Wounded in Protests Rises

At least four people killed, and 199 more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, officials raised the number of casualties in yesterday’s demonstrations to 240 wounded. That’s 196 more casualties than previously reported. Most of the reported injuries were to security personnel. Also, a child was killed when he fell off the Jumhouriyah Bridge during the protests.

Two militiamen were killed and three more were wounded during an ISIS attack on Mazraa.

Masked gunmen on motorcycles killed a young man in Amara.