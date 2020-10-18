Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Security Personnel Kidnapped

At least 16 people killed, and six more were wounded in the latest violence:

Men in military uniforms kidnapped 12 people from Farhatiya. Ten bodies were later discovered. All the victims belonged to tribal security; some were students.

Three men were shot to death in Toolik.

Militants killed two tribal fighters in Nimrud.

In Balad, a militia outpost was attacked; one militiaman was killed and three were wounded.

A roadside bomb in Fatha wounded a high-level officer and his bodyguard.

A militiaman was wounded in an explosion in Jurf al-Nasr.

Also, members or supporters of the Hashd al-Shaabi militias stormed the Baghdad offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and set fire to the building. No casualties were reported. The group was protesting remarks made by Hoshyar Zebari, a senior K.D.P. official and a former foreign minister in the Iraqi government, against militia groups.