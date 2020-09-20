Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed

At least 11 people were killed, and seven were wounded in the latest violence:

A militiaman was killed during anti-ISIS operations near Shirqat on Ganous Island, that also left four militants dead; four policemen were wounded.

In Dawasa, gunmen killed one civilian and wounded two of his sons.

A roadside bomb in Baquba killed one policeman and wounded another.

A militiaman was killed in Salah ad Din province.

In Sinjar, a Turkish airstrike killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.