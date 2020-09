Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed

At least seven people were killed, and four were wounded in the latest violence:

Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas fired rockets at a base occupied by Turkish troops. Two Turkish soldiers were killed, and another was wounded.

One civilian was killed and another was wounded during an ISIS attack on Umm al-Henta.

An explosion in Jazira killed a woman.

A soldier was shot dead in Bani Saad.

Gunmen wounded an activist during a kidnapping in Nasariya. A second activist was abducted.

A roadside bomb targeting a convoy in Ishaqi wounded a soldier.

In Zour Ganous, two militants were killed during an operation.