At least two people were killed, and another was wounded in the latest attacks:

One militiaman man was killed, and another was wounded, during a militant attack near Wahda.

In Mosul, the body of a woman bearing gunshots and torture marks was discovered.

Also, Iraq returned the remains of 21 Kuwaitis who disappeared during the 1990-1991 Gulf War. Their remains were found in a mass grave in Samawa.