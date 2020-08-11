Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed and 11 were wounded in the latest violence:

A Turkish airstrike targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas instead killed three Iraqi security personnel in Bradost. Two commanders and their driver were killed.

Militants attacked Majid, killing a lieutenant colonel and wounding two civilians and two militiamen.

In Abu Garma, five civilians were wounded when militants attacked their bus.

Two militiamen were wounded when a roadside bomb blasted their convoy near Lake Hamrin.