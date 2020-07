At least eight people were killed in recent violence, and two people were wounded:

A Turkish soldier and three P.K.K. members were killed during operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Haftanin.

At the Khreisan River near Abbara, three explosives experts were killed and a government employee was wounded as they attempted to defuse a bomb, which exploded.

Gunmen killed a policeman and wounded another at a checkpoint near Balad.