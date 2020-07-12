Iraq Daily Roundup: Protesters among 34 Killed

At least 34 people were killed in recent violence, and 28 people were wounded:

In Baghdad, security personnel killed two protesters and wounded over a dozen more at a bridge. The group was on its way to protest against the loss of a monthly compensation plan.

A security operation near Baghdad left two servicemembers and five militants dead.

A mass grave containing four elderly victims was discovered in Sinjar. The group was likely killed during the ISIS occupation.

A bomb killed three militiamen and wounded five more in the Hamrin Lake region.

Three militiamen were killed and three more were wounded when a bomb exploded in Qara Tapa.

A bomb in Tawakkul killed two militiamen and wounded two more.

One militiaman was killed and another was wounded in a blast in Khanaqin.

In Kirkuk, policeman was shot dead.

Two militiamen were wounded by a blast in Sheikh Baba.

A bomb wounded a militiaman in Jurf al-Nasr.

An attack in Debs left a tribal fighter with injuries.

Three militants were killed in Diyala province.

Turkey announced the deaths of eight members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during a raid in northern Iraq.

Also, militants attacked and set fire to a U.S. convoy carrying furniture and vehicles from Kuwait to Camp Taji. The attack, which left no casualties, occurred between Samawah and Diwaniyah.