Iraq Monthly Roundup: 254 Killed During June

During the month of June, at least 254 people were killed, and 84 more were wounded. Also, 604 victims were found in mass graves. At least 262 people were killed, and 149 were wounded across Iraq during May, so the fatality numbers remained about the same.

At least 23 civilians, 17 security members, and 154 militants were killed. Another 23 civilians, 32 security personnel, and 16 militants were wounded. Also, four U.S. servicemembers were wounded in a non-combat-related crash. At least 604 people were discovered in mass graves.

The conflict involving Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continued in northern Iraq during June. Three Turkish soldiers and 51 guerrillas were killed in combat. Six civilians were killed, and nine more were wounded in Turkish strikes.

At least 15 people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

Four militiamen were killed and two more were wounded in a bombing in Sukaria. One of the wounded was a commander.

Airstrikes on Ain al-Jahash left 11 militants dead.