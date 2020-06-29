Iraq Daily Roundup: Turkish Soldier among 42 Killed; Hundreds Found in Mass Graves

At least 42 people were killed in recent violence and 604 bodies were found in mass graves:

A newly released report revealed that a mass grave containing 600 Yazidis was unearthed in Kaske near Mosul. They were likely killed during the ISIS occupation.

Four bodies were discovered in a Sinjar mass grave, when the property owners came home to start repairs on their damaged home. They found grave in their garden. One family believes the four may be their family members who went missing during the ISIS occupation.

In northern Iraq, a Turkish soldier was killed in clashes with guerrillas from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) Turkey also claimed that 41 guerrillas were killed.