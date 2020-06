At least seven people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

One civilian was killed in Sidikan during Turkish airstrikes on Thursday. Four more civilian deaths were reported on Friday. One Turkish soldier was killed in a clash. Several villages were evacuated during the Turkish operation against Kurdish guerrillas. Iran has also conducted its own artillery strikes.

A blast in Qayara wounded two people.

A body was found dumped in a canal near Balad Ruz.