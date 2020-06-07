Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Turkish Strikes on PKK Resume

At least six people were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

A Turkish air operation targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Avasin left four dead.

In Qayara, an unidentified body was found bearing gunshot wounds to the head.

A three policemen were wounded during a clash with ISIS militants in Sheikh Saeed.

In Najaf, several protesters were wounded when security personnel fired live rounds to scatter them.

Security forces killed a suicide bomber who was trying to attack farmers Tulul al-Baj.

Also, several protests took place for varying causes around the country.