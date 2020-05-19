Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Security Forces Attack ISIS

At least 15 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

One civilian was killed and another was wounded in a bomb blast in Abbara.

In Muqdadiya, a police officer was killed when a bomb planted on his car was detonated.

An attack in Jurf al-Nasr left one militiamen with injuries.

Security forces killed four militants in Jazira. A fifth militant was killed later after a search.

Four militants were killed in an operation in Wadi Thalab.

Operations in Albu Hamdi left four militants dead.

Turkish jets bombed several locations in Dohuk province, scaring residents, but leaving no casualties.