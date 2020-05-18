Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; TV Station Stormed

At least 14 people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, scores supporters of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia groups stormed the Saudi-owned MBC television station. They vandalized equipment and called for the station’s closure. No casualties were reported. The rioters were enraged after a broadcast featuring Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani. During the show, the former deputy chief of the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was called a terrorist and implicated in the 1981 bombing of the Iraqi embassy in Beirut that killed Qabbani’s wife. Al-Muhandis died in January, in the same U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Armed Forces Major General Qassem Soleimani.

A bombing near Amerli left two Turkmen militiamen dead and three wounded.

A bomb killed one militiaman and wounded two more in Jazira.

One soldier was killed during clashes with ISIS in Sheban.

In Zarka, shelling killed 10 militants.