Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Fresh ISIS Attacks

At least 15 people were killed, and 11 more were wounded in recent violence:

Militants near Tikrit killed two security personnel and wounded three more.

Two policemen were killed in an ISIS attack in Qayara.

In Tuz Khormato, a roadside bomb killed a militiaman and wounded three more. The militiamen were on their way to assist with a crop fire believed set by ISIS militants.

Clashes in a desert region of Salah ad Din province left two militants dead and five policemen wounded.

Turkish warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Avasin and Zap left two guerrillas dead.

Six militants were killed in Zarga.