Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed; Ongoing ISIS Attacks

At least 10 people were killed, and nine more were wounded in recent violence:

Three fighters were killed, and two were wounded in a bombing in Hawi-Athem.

In Abbara A lawyer was shot dead, as well as a policeman and an officer.

An attack in Muqdadiya left one civilian and one militiaman dead. Two children were wounded in another attack.

Militants killed one policeman and wounded another in Dujail.

A policeman was shot dead in Qizlyar.

In Yathrib, militants wounded three policemen.

A police officer was wounded when militants attacked a checkpoint in Dibs.