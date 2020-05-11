Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; ISIS Sets Fire to Crops

At least three people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

Two bodies belonging to Kakai Kurds were discovered in the Khanaqin region hours after they were kidnapped.

A protester died of injuries received yesterday in Basra. Five guards at the Thaar al-Allah Party headquarters were arrested. In response, protesters now want the provincial governor, Assad al-Eidani, to resign.

In Baghdad, six security personnel were wounded in a clash possibly with protesters.

Also, Islamic State members set fire to crops in the Makhmour region.