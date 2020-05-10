Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed; Protests Resume

At least eight people were killed, and 28 more were wounded in recent violence:

Demonstrators returned to Tahrir Square in Baghdad. At least 20 people suffered from tear gas inhalation. Meanwhile, the new Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered the release of protesters who were previously detained. Kadhimi also promoted Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saadi to head the Counter-Terrorism Service; his demotion last year was the source of protests.

Gunmen killed an activist in Nasariya. Thousands of mourners gathered, and a few tires were set on fire.

A civilian was shot dead in Saidiya.

Shelling in Qayara wounded three people.

Three policemen were wounded when a bomb exploded in Suleiman Beg.

In Basra, two protesters were wounded. Shots were fired after Molotov cocktails were tossed.

Two militants were killed in Adhaim.

In Rashad, two militants were killed.

Another two militants were killed near Qara Tapa.