At least 10 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

Two soldiers were killed in an attack near Zab.

An ISIS attack in Buhriz left one soldier dead and four wounded.

In Jalawla, a bomb wounded three policemen.

At least five militants were killed during an altercation with tribal forces in Haditha. The building in which the group hid collapsed.

Near Shirqat, security forces killed two militants.