Iraq Daily Roundup: 30 Killed; Fresh Attacks on Security Forces

At least 30 people were killed, and 19 more were wounded in recent violence:

Another five people were killed in previously reported clashes between ISIS and Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Mukayshifa. The new total is 11 dead. Three militants were later killed during operations.

Near Baquba, six policemen were killed, and five were wounded during an ISIS attack.

Three policemen were killed, and another was wounded in an attack in Metabijh.

In Tal al-Dhahab, militants killed three policemen.

An ISIS attack on a checkpoint in Abbara left two policemen dead and three wounded.

In Adhaim, militants killed a soldier and wounded four more. A soldier was killed, and three others were wounded by a roadside blast.

A civilian was shot dead in Mosul.

In Qara Tapa, a soldier was shot dead.

An attack in Jurf al-Nasr left three militiamen with injuries.

Four militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains.