At least nine people were killed, and 13 more were wounded:

An operation against ISIS targets in the Hamrin Mountains resulted in clashes. Five security members were wounded in Sheikh Khalid village. Later, airstrikes left seven militants dead.

In Baquba, gunmen killed two civilians and wounded another.

A bomb wounded four security personnel in Khanaqin.

Two militiamen were wounded in a clash in Jurf al-Nasr.

A blast in Tal Afar wounded two civilians.