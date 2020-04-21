Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed, Including Protester

At least 11 people were killed, and eight more were wounded:

A bombing in Shirqat killed three militiamen, and wounded many others. Another explosion killed a man and his son.

Two civilians were killed in a blast near Qunitra.

In Baghdad, unknown gunmen killed a protester at Tahrir Square, just hours after a lifting of some coronavirus measures. At least three others were wounded.

An I.E.D. in Zarga killed two militiamen and wounded two more.

An Iraqi policeman was shot dead in Baquba.

In Islah, a bomb wounded two security members.

An attack left one security member with injuries in Riyadh.