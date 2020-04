At least 12 people were killed, and two more were wounded:

Two farmers were killed, and another two were wounded, in a blast near Jalawla.

The bodies of two policemen were discovered near Dibis days after they were kidnapped. The body of their comrade was found shortly after the kidnapping. Four militants were killed in a seperate operation.

A mortar attack on Tuz Khormato left two militiamen dead. The bodies of two militants were found after clashes took place.