Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Attacks Against Security Personnel Ongoing

At least six people were killed, and nine more were wounded:

A federal policeman was killed and two were wounded when a bomb collapsed a tunnel in Kani Duplan.

A bomb in Aytha wounded three militiamen.

Two policemen were wounded in a blast in Shoura.

In Kirkuk, a bomb wounded two policemen.

Security forces killed four militants in Debs.

A Turkish operation in Zab neutralized a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Turkey uses the term “neutralize” to describe militants who have been killed, wounded, or captured. In most cases in northern Iraq, death is the result.