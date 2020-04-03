Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Protest Violence Resumes

At least six people were killed, and 36 more were wounded:

A bomb killed three soldiers and wounded two more in Dibs.

Two people were killed, and 27 were wounded in clashes in Dhi Qar province. The clashes could be related to an anti-protest curfew.

An ISIS attack left one soldier wounded and one militant dead near Rabeaa.

A bomb near Jalawla wounded three security personnel.

In Naft Khana, two security personnel were wounded during an anti-ISIS operation.

A civilian was severely wounded when a bomb attached to his car exploded in Kirkuk.