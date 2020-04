Four Iraqi soldiers were killed, and another was wounded, when mortars were launched in Rutba.

Unidentified gunmen in Nasariya killed a protest organizer and wounded two of her sons.

Near Muqdadiya, a bomb exploded, wounding two members of the bomb clearance team.

Two militiamen were wounded in a blast in a roadside blast in Sharaban.

Also, a mass grave was found near Hit.