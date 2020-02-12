Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed, 55 Wounded

At least two people were killed, and 55 were wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

A protester died of injuries received a few days ago in Najaf. Hassan Ahmed Al-Sa’bari was shot in the head in Sadrain Square.

In Baghdad, authorities reopened the Sinak Bridge for a few hours before protesters retook the bridge. Security forces wounded 17 protesters near Khulani Square.

Security forces wounded 27 demonstrators at protests in Dhi Qar province.

Protesters tried to storm the governor’s home in Hilla. Four of them were taken for medical treatment after they were overcome by tear gas. Separately, a hand grenade was tossed at a mosque, but no casualties were reported.

Also, Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his blue hat followers to disband. The group had been harassing anti-government protesters.

Other Violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed Nizar Dhanoun, the Chief Executive Officer at al-Rasheed TV.

Gunmen seriously wounded a lawyer, Ali Maarij, near the Dhi Qar Appeals Court building in Nasariya.

In Mosul, explosives that were leftover from the ISIS takeover wounded eight people after they lit a fire near the hidden materials. A separate bomb wounded two people.

An ISIS militant was killed in Riyadh.

In Daquq, a rocket attack left no casualties.

A new offensive against the Islamic State was launched in Anbar province.