Iraq Daily Roundup: 84 Killed; US Conducts Strikes Against Militia

About 25 Shi’ite militiamen were killed in U.S. retaliatory strikes against Kataib Hizbollah targets in Qaim. Another 51 were wounded. Two more strikes were reported against the militia in Syria. The strikes are in retaliation for a rocket attack against US interests late Thursday near Kirkuk. A fresh rocket attack on Sunday struck a base near Taji. Late Thursday, rockets fell on the K1 military base near Kirkuk, killing an American contractor. Several Iraqi personnel were wounded, and several Americans as well. The base is home to American and Iraqi personnel. Almost immediately, the blame was focused on Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia groups.

At a fake checkpoint in Rashad, five people were killed.

In Muqdadiya, a civilian was shot dead. A bullet-riddled body was found.

A bomb killed a security member in Sada.

In Zubayr, a civilian was shot dead.

A commissioner was killed in Karbala.

Four security personnel were wounded in a suicide bombing in the Lake Tharthar region.

A large-scale security operation in Hadhar left 21 militants dead.

In Mosul, security forces killed 17 militants.

Five militants were killed when security forces came across a tunnel in Salah ad Din province.