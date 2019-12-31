Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed in Scattered Attacks

Demonstrators angry at U.S. strikes against Kata’ib Hezbollah over the weekend, attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Fires were set at various locations, but no embassy casualties were reported. However, two militiamen were wounded when stun grenades were thrown, apparently from inside the embassy. Also, witnesses say that lawmakers were among the protesters. This protest is unrelated to recent anti-government demonstrations. The Shi’ite militias are believed to be antagonistic to those ongoing protests.

At least 15 people were killed in other violence:

A bomb killed five students in Nuaimiya.

In Khalis, a policeman was shot dead.

A soldier was shot dead in Nahda.

In Baghdad, a burnt body was discovered on the shores of the Tigris River.

Three security personnel were wounded in a bombing in Tuz Khormato.

In Nineveh province, seven militants were killed during security operations.