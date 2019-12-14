Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; Home of PM Candidate Set on Fire

At least 11 people were killed, and eight more wounded in recent violence:
Protest News:
Demonstrators in Amara set fire to the home of a candidate for prime minister. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani who has held cabinet posts before is too closely tied to current leadership for some protesters.
In other violence:
Two people were killed and three were wounded when a bomb exploded in Buhriz.
In Baghdad, a man was wounded in an assassination attempt. The wounded man is the son of Judge Jaafar Al-Mousawi, a spokesman for Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.
Four people were wounded in Kut when two hand grenades were thrown at a popular café.
In Samarra, security forces killed eight militants.
One militant was killed in Qayara.