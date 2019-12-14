Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; Home of PM Candidate Set on Fire

At least 11 people were killed, and eight more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

Demonstrators in Amara set fire to the home of a candidate for prime minister. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani who has held cabinet posts before is too closely tied to current leadership for some protesters.

In other violence:

Two people were killed and three were wounded when a bomb exploded in Buhriz.

In Baghdad, a man was wounded in an assassination attempt. The wounded man is the son of Judge Jaafar Al-Mousawi, a spokesman for Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Four people were wounded in Kut when two hand grenades were thrown at a popular café.

In Samarra, security forces killed eight militants.

One militant was killed in Qayara.