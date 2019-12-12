Iraq Daily Roundup: 20 Killed; Teenager Lyched by Baghdad Mob

At least 20 persons were killed, and 15 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, Iraqi authorities say that a 16-year-old shot they were pursuing on drug charges, shot and killed two shopkeepers and four protesters in Wathba Square. A mob then caught the boy and lynched him. At least 10 people were wounded. Sh’iite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demanded that the boy’s killers be identified or he will remove his militia, which is protecting protesters at Wathba Square. Police also say that the boy’s nearby home was set on fire.

In other violence:

At a Saraya al-Salam base at Lake Tharthar near Samara, two suicide bombers killed 11 members of the militia, which is loyal to Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Three were injured. Several days ago a drone attacked Sadr’s home.

Three children were killed by a roadside bomb near Shirqat.

Anti-terrorism forces killed two fisherman illegally fishing at the Mosul Dam, probably mistaking them for terrorists.

In Diyala province, a bomb killed one person and wounded two more.