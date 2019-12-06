Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed; Attack on Baghdad Protests

At least 19 people were killed, and 71 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed 16 people at Khalani Square. About 68 people were wounded. Apparently, seven of them may have been killed at a building overlooking the protests. Demonstrators had been camped in the uninhabited building for weeks, when armed men in pick-up trucks arrived to forcibly evict the demonstrators from the building. Separately, a photographer was kidnapped after covering the protest at Tahrir Square.

In other violence:

in Kirkuk A policeman was killed and two more were injured when their vehicle was blasted by a roadside bomb. A separate bomb wounded a civilian.

Two militants was killed in Khabbaz village.