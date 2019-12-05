Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Militia Infiltrates Protests

At least three people were killed, and 26 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, pro-militia groups joined protesters at Tahrir Square. It is unclear whether the group was sincerely joining the demonstration or if they were infiltrating it as witnesses claim. At least 25 people were stabbed, but no deaths were reported.

In other violence:

A old bomb killed a man and wounded his brother while they were digging a well in Nasr.

A policeman was shot dead during an attack on his outpost in Gatoun.

In Mosul, a man was shot dead.

Mortars struck the air base at Balad, where U.S. troops are hosted. On Tuesday, the Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province came under rockets attack. U.S. forces are also present at that base.