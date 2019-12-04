Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Najaf Police Release Casualty Figures

At least six people were killed, and 120 more wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

In Baghdad, the body of a missing activist was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Zahra Ali had been missing for three days. On Rasheed Street, a hand grenade wounded nine policemen.

Najaf police announced that 114 personnel were wounded over the last 10 days.

In other violence:

An ISIS attack near Kolajo left three Peshmerga dead and as many as four Peshmerga wounded. More Peshmerga have been deployed to the area, which has seen a rise in attack over the last few days. Shi’ite militiamen are also supporting the Peshmerga.

A bomb killed one person and wounded two more near Zab.

A mukhtar was shot dead near Mandali.

Rockets struck the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. troops. No casualties were reported.