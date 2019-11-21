Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed Across Country; Scores Wounded in Protests

At least 10 people were killed, and 172 more were wounded in recent days:

Protest news:

In Baghdad, ongoing clashes at the Ahrar and Sinak Bridges left four dead. Four more demonstrators were killed later. At least 90 people were wounded. Separately, a bomb killed one policeman and wounded six more.

Fighting was reported in Karbala. Protesters were said to have thrown fire bombs and police throwing stones.

The Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) reported that nine protesters died and 135 more were wounded from November 16-20. That’s one more fatality and 76 more injured than previously reported. Two people were killed in Dhi Qar province, and another was killed in Basra. The rest of the casualties occurred in Baghdad. The Iraqi government stopped readily releasing casualty figures after the numbers topped 320 dead and 15,000 wounded since the beginning of October.

Non-protest-related violence:

A militiaman was killed during an attack in the Hamrin basin.