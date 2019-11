Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Six Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least three people were killed, and six more were found in a mass grave.

Non-protest-related violence:

In Salah ad-Din province, an intelligence director was killed when he entered a booby-trapped building. Security forces killed a militant during operations.

Gunmen killed a mukhtar in Mosul. Also, six skeletonized bodies belonging to ISIS members were discovered and buried.

Protest news:

Protesters blocked traffic at Khor al-Zubair, near Basra. Iraq’s main port, Umm Qasr, has also seen stoppages due to demonstrations.