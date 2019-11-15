Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed; Top Cleric Supports Protests

At least 10 people were killed, and 130 more were wounded:

Protest news:

In Baghdad, security forces killed at least three demonstrators and wounded or suffocated about 100 more at Khulani Square, after protesters breached barriers preventing them from entering the square. A car bomb killed six people and wounded 30 more near Tayaran and Tahrir Squares. The vehicle may have been a tuk tuk, which is small motor vehicle currently used to transport the wounded to medical care.

Demonstrations took place in Babil, Basra, Diwaniya, Karbala, Maysan, Najaf, Nasariya, and Wasit, but the number of casualties, if any, was not reported.

Also, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for a new election law in order to satisfy protester demands. He gave his support to continuing the demonstrations despite the risks, calling the protests “the honorable way” to seek change.

Non-protest-related violence:

Gunmen killed a civilian in Mosul.