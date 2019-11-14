Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Baghdad Protest Deaths

At least nine people were killed, and 63 more were wounded:

Protest news:

In Baghdad, four demonstrators were killed and 62 more were wounded during clashes near Tahrir Square. Security forces used live rounds, tear gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber bullets to try to drive back protesters from nearby Khulani Square. Also, an Interior Ministry official was kidnapped; a video shows Major General Yasir Abdul Jabbar being taken out of a car forcibly.

The home of an official in Gharraf, near Nasariya was set on fire.

Apparently, an activist was beaten in Najaf. A bruised Mohammed Hassan Ali Al-Tarifi was found lying in the street.

Non-protest-related violence:

Five militants were killed in the Qalqak mountains.