Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed; anti-ISIS Operations Continue

At least 29 people were killed, and four more were wounded:

Protest news:

In Nasariya, tear gas exposure killed two children who were patients at Habboubi Hospital. Demonstrators have blocked two bridges in the city.

Basra police chief, Lieutenant General Rashid Fuleih, reported that one security member was killed, and 300 more were wounded in the province, presumably since protests started in early October.

Non-protest-related violence:

In the Qandil and Metina areas, Turkish jets killed six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

In Qara Tapa, where security personnel were attacked yesterday, five militants were killed in a strike. Subsequent clashes left three more militants dead, and wounded four soldiers.

Seven militants were killed in strikes in Tabaj basin.

In Nasr village, three militants were killed.

A leading militant was killed nearby in Riyadh.

Two more were killed in Kanaan.