Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Italian Special Forces Wounded in Bombing

At least four people were killed, and 129 people were wounded:

An I.E.D. wounded five Italian Special Forces. There are conflicting reports on the location of the bombing, but it may have happened near Makhmour. The group was carrying out mentoring and training activities with Kurdish Peshmerga. One Peshmerga member may have been wounded in this incident. A “large number” of ISIS members were reported killed in airstrikes in the area.

In Baghdad, One person died of wounds sustained a day earlier. Concrete barriers were erected near Tahrir Square, cutting it off from a nearby Khulani Square; 19 students were wounded trying to stop the placement. A car bomb was reported near Khulani Square late Sunday, but the number of casualties was not reported .At least three others were wounded in the city. Also, international bodybuilding champion Mushtaq al-Azzawi was wounded after being shot three times in a car; it is unclear if this protest related.

In Nasariya, three people were killed and 100 were wounded.

Protests elsewhere continue with varying success. Gatherings were reported in Diwaniya, Hilla, and Kut. Students in Maysan and Muthanna provinces staged protests, as did students in Dhi Qar and Qadisiya.

A government radio station was shut down by protesters in Diwaniya.

At least 319 people have died since protests began at the start of October. More than 15,000 demonstrators have been wounded.