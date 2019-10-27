Iraq Daily Roundup: 23 Killed; Strikes Against ISIS in North

At least 23 people were killed, and 1,068 more were wounded:

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (I.H.C.H.R.) said on Sunday that 74 people have been killed, so far, and 3,654 others were wounded during the protests. The new figures are higher by seven dead and 1,062 wounded. It is unclear, when these casualties occurred.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi reportedly ordered counter-terrorism troops to shut down the protests by any means possible. Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr withdrew his support for the prime minister early Sunday. Sadr’s followers in parliament form the Sairoon Coalition, which was instrumental in putting Mahdi into the premier’s seat. Also, four lawmakers resigned on Sunday over government reaction to the protests.

In Baghdad, protesters and security personnel advanced and retreated repeatedly at the al-Jumhouriyah Bridge leading into the Green Zone. Young girls were among a number of students who joined the protesters in Tahrir Square. Several schools and universities participated.

Although security forces beat protesters on Saturday night in Nasariya, Sunday’s demonstrations were peaceful.

Government departments in Wasit province remained closed on Sunday.

Other violence:

U.S. forces launched a raid on neighboring Syria from a base in western Iraq. The U.S. military reports that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during the operation.

Four militiamen were wounded in an ISIS attack on their post in Khanaqin.

In Baquba, a sniper wounded two policemen.

Five militants were killed in an airstrike near Pirde.

Strikes in western Kirkuk province left five militants dead.

At Tharthar Lake, an operation left three militants dead. Another two were captured.

Militia forces killed two militants who were riding a motorcycle near Naft Khana. A third militant may have been killed in this or another incident.