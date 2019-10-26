Iraq Daily Roundup: 18 Killed; Protests Continue

At least 18 people were killed, and 282 more were wounded:

At least 67 people have been killed over two days of demonstrations. Meanwhile, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (I.H.C.H.R.) reported that 2,592 were wounded. The new figures suggest that at least 17 people were killed (or died of injuries) and 280 were wounded since Friday. The commission also stated that 83 government buildings or political party headquarters were burned or damaged across eight southern provinces.

Paramilitary leaders threatened revenge a day after attacks on multiple headquarters. On Friday, an attack on the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq in Maysan province left a commander and his brother dead. The Badr Organization offices in Diwaniya were torched. Instead of considering the attacks as criticism of the militia’s behavior, spokespeople blamed Israel and the United States for the violence. Militia forces were blamed for some of the violence during protests earlier this month.

There are also reports of clashes between Asaib Ahl Al-Haq forces and Saraya al-Salam, a militia belonging to followers of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. Sadr has repeatedly come out supporting the protesters. As for Sadr’s followers in Parliament, the Sairoon bloc launched a sit-in that will continue until reforms are enacted. Otherwise, Parliament canceled a meeting on the protects scheduled for Saturday, after failing to reach a quorum. Only 90 of 329 lawmakers showed up.

Protests:

Three people were killed during an attempt to set ablaze a lawmaker’s home in Nasariya. At least 16 more were wounded after guards fired live rounds at the demonstrators.

In Baghdad, four protesters were killed, and 84 were wounded. Tear gas was used to disperse crowds in Tahrir Square. A number of protesters were killed on Friday after being struck by gas canisters. The focal point of protests today was at the al-Jumhuriya Bridge.

Seven people were killed in Hilla when members of the Badr Organization fired on demonstrators gathered near their office. Another 38 were wounded.

The Iranian Consulate in Karbala was captured.

At least seven were killed, and 300 were wounded in Basra. It is unclear, when these casualties occurred.

Other violence:

Militants killed a teenager and wounded two others in Jalawla.