Iraq Daily Roundup: 25 Killed; Protests Taper Off

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi declared three days of mourning for protest casualties, announced a shuffle of cabinet posts, and promised to punish security personnel responsible for violence. This may have placated most of the demonstrators as there were no reports of protest related violence on Wednesday.

At least 25 were killed, and two more were wounded:

ISIS militants killed five cattle breeders in Bantiz.

A raid on a booby-trapped home near Tikrit left one soldier dead. Ten militants were killed in subsequent clashes.

A booby-trapped home in Muqdadiya exploded, severely wounding two soldiers.

Seven militants were killed in Daquq.

In Maytah, airstrikes killed two militants.