Iraq Daily Roundup: Nine Killed; Protest Total Tops 165 Dead

The Iraqi government released a new list of measures that leaders hope will end deadly protests — including jobs programs, solar energy projects, and a land redistribution scheme. The Iraqi government now states that 165 people were killed in protest violence, so far.

Turkey announced it is bombing the Iraqi-Syria border areas to cut off supply lines that Kurdish forces may use to support troops in Syria’s northeast. This could explain yesterday’s bombing by unidentified jets that left several Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas dead or wounded in Sihela. Also, the Turkish parliament agreed to a year-long extension on its mandate to conduct cross-border operations into Iraq.

At least nine people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

Protesters again gathered in Baghdad Tuesday night. One federal policeman was killed and four were wounded in Sadr City.

A protester died of gunshot wounds in Diwaniya, but it is unclear how long ago he was shot.

In Daquq, security forces killed seven militants.

ISIS blew up the home of a policemen in Riwalla. No casualties were reported.