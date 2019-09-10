Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed; Coalition Carpet Bombs ISIS Target

At least six people were killed, and one person was wounded in the latest violence:

An I.E.D. killed a shepherd in Humayra.

In Muqdadiya, mortars wounded a civilian.

Five militants were killed during an operation in Ganous. Coalition troops dropped 40 tons of explosives on an island in the area in order to finish an Islamic State base believed to be there.

Authorities in Hit now believe that mortar fire triggered a warehouse fire and explosion that was originally blame on a drone.

Also, 31 pilgrims were killed, and 100 more were wounded in a building collapse while they were attending Ashura observances in Karbala.