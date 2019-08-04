Iraq Daily Roundup: Mass Anfal Grave Yields 91 Bodies; 15 Killed in Iraq

A mass grave containing Anfal victims in Samawa gave up 91 more bodies during excavations. Eighty were unearthed in July. The Anfal campaign took place during the late 1980s and left between 50,000 and 200,000 Kurds dead.

At least 15 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Kefel, police found the body of a judicial investigator who was shot dead.

A landmine in Qaim wounded two people.

Two soldiers were wounded by a blast in Abbara.

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left six of them dead.

Airstrike left six militants dead in Makhmour.

Two militants were killed while trying to plant a bomb in Mayta.