Iraq Daily Roundup: Turks Strike PKK Again; 14 Killed in Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Metina and Zab left five guerrillas dead.

An ISIS attack left a man and his son dead in Tal Tiba, near Shura. The man’s wife was wounded.

A Kurdish farmer was killed in Jalawla when he stepped on a landmine.

In Arab Jabour, a civilian was gunned down.

Gunmen killed a taxi driver in Abu Saida.

Two militiamen were wounded in a blast in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar).

In Rashad, four militants were killed.