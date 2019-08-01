Iraq Daily Roundup: ISIS Attack on Kurdish Forces; 26 Killed in Iraq

At least 26 people were killed, and 14 were wounded in recent violence:

ISIS militants killed four Kurdish security members in Kolajo. At least another 12 were wounded. Two of the wounded were civilians. The security personnel belonged to Asayesh or Counter Terrorism Forces.

In Hawija, a bomb killed a federal police officer.

Operations in Diyala province left 19 militants dead and 16 captured.

Two militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains.

Also, Tehran and Baghdad traded the remains of 80 soldiers killed during the 1980s war between the two countries. Iraq received 54 bodies.