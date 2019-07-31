Iraq Monthly Roundup: 355 Killed or Found in Mass Graves

Overall, at least 355 people were killed or found in mass graves during July. Another 127 were wounded. Last month, at least 319 people were killed or found in graves, and 163 others were wounded. The analysis follows.

During July, at least 177 people were killed, and 113 were wounded in violence related Iraq and the Islamic State. At least 35 of them were civilians; 19 were security personnel; and 121 were militants themselves. Two Iranian advisors were also killed during an attack on a Shi’ite base. At least 106 bodies were unearthed from mass graves; however, at least 80 of those victims were killed during the Anfal Genocide in the 1980s. Also, 66 civilians, 43 security personnel, and four militants were wounded.

In the conflicts between Turkey, Iran and Kurdish rebels, at least 72 people died and 14 were wounded in Iraq. Of those killed, 67 ostensibly belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and were killed in Turkish missions related to Operation Claw. At least three Turkish soldiers were reported killed, and six more were wounded, while on missions inside Iraq. Turkish airstrikes also left at least five Iraqi civilians injured. Meanwhile, Iranian strikes against Kurdish rebels in Iraq left two of them dead, and three more wounded.

At least 14 people were killed, and five were wounded in recent attacks:

Five security members were killed, and another two were wounded during an attack at a checkpoint in Dujail.

A mortar attack on Garmiyan left two civilians with injuries. Later, two security personnel were killed at a checkpoint.

In Abbasiya, an attack left one policeman dead and another wounded.

A civilian was gunned down in Baghdad.

Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Avasin-Basyan left five of the guerrillas dead.